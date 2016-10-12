Story highlights Lawyers say Abdeslam refuses to speak in court

Defense had earlier downplayed his role in attacks

(CNN) The lawyers for the main suspect in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, said they have quit his defense six months after he was extradited from Belgium to France and faced court for the first time.

Abdeslam was the only known survivor of a group of men accused of carrying out the attacks in November last year that killed 130 people and was Europe's most wanted man for four months before he was captured in Brussels in March.

"We have decided to no longer defend him, but we are also choosing not to give up on him," lawyer Frank Berton told CNN affiliate BFM TV in Brussels late Tuesday, speaking alongside lawyer Sven Mary.

"We know and we have a firm belief, and he told us that he will not express himself and that he will apply what we call the right of silence. What should we do? We warned from day one, I said, if my client is silent, we will quit his defense," Berton said.

