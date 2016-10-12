'Killing Reagan' movie seeks to avoid book's controversy

(CNN) "Killing Reagan" fastidiously adheres to the same formula as Bill O'Reilly's other books that became high-rated National Geographic Channel movies -- and largely seeks to skirt the controversy that the print version unleashed.

Even so, this latest adaptation from the Fox News host and co-author Martin Dugard -- more a dramatic recreation, in reality-TV parlance, than a fully framed drama -- seemingly violates the unwritten 11th Commandment of TV movies: "Thou Shalt Not Mess With the Memory of Ronald Reagan."

Indeed, even the largely respectful, paint-by-numbers approach probably won't completely steer clear of the minefield through which the book treaded. CBS learned that the hard way in 2003, when "The Reagans," a mostly benign miniseries devoted to the couple, caused such a stir that the network backed out of airing it, shifting the project to pay channel Showtime.

O'Reilly and Dugard's book raised the hackles of Reagan loyalists with their implication that the 40th President was never the same after surviving a 1981 assassination attempt -- unlike Lincoln, Kennedy and Jesus, past "Killing" subjects.

