Joe Jonas's virginity and celebrity TMI

(CNN)Gone are the days when the Jonas brothers used to sport purity rings.
Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas used to wear the rings as a symbol of their commitment to chastity. On Tuesday, Joe Jonas shared the story of losing his virginity during a Reddit AMA.
Jonas was 20 in 2010 when he did the deed with then girlfriend, actress Ashley Greene.
"I didn't have any condoms so I went to our drummer Jack's room -- who was my roommate at the time -- and I demolished his room looking for them," Jonas said. "[I] found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished."
Such a confession reminded us of how some other celebs have -- occasionally -- over shared in the past. Folks like:
Megan Fox
Back in 2007, the "Transformers" star reportedly told FHM that she's not the best house guest.
"I forget to flush the toilet," she said. "Friends will tell me, 'Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn't flush.'"
Bradley Cooper
Trying to find a "Silver Lining" in this one: Bradley Cooper told Esquire in 2012 that he doesn't "use deodorant really anymore. I do take a lot of showers, so maybe that helps."
Suzanne Somers
We probably didn't need to know that Somers was busy getting busy with her husband multiple times a day.
But Somers shared that back in 2013 while promoting her book, "I'm Too Young For This."
"I'm really awake around 8 a.m. or so," she said. "We have busy mornings."
Cameron Diaz
Diaz shared with Dr. Oz in 2014 how she "wakes up her digestive tract" with a liter of water every morning.
Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
The couple was married from 2000 to 2003 and the two weren't shy about showing the world their affection for each other with plenty of smooching and fondling on red carpets.
Thornton reflected on it in 2014.
"I mean it was a crazy time," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I've never been fond of it."