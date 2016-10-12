Joe Jonas's virginity and celebrity TMI

(CNN) Gone are the days when the Jonas brothers used to sport purity rings.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas used to wear the rings as a symbol of their commitment to chastity. On Tuesday, Joe Jonas shared the story of losing his virginity during a Reddit AMA.

Jonas was 20 in 2010 when he did the deed with then girlfriend, actress Ashley Greene.

"I didn't have any condoms so I went to our drummer Jack's room -- who was my roommate at the time -- and I demolished his room looking for them," Jonas said. "[I] found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished."

Such a confession reminded us of how some other celebs have -- occasionally -- over shared in the past. Folks like: