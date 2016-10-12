Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunite

Story highlights The couple split in 2011

He is executive producing her album

(CNN) Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are back together.

Not romantically, but musically.

On Tuesday, Lopez shared a Snapchat video of her and Anthony in the studio.

"Studio shenanigans... Oh Deer!! #makinghistory #again #funtimes #familia Lol!!," the caption said on a video featuring the pair using a Snapchat filter which made them look like deer.



Anthony's company Magnus Media has linked up with Sony Music Latin for a new all-Spanish album from Lopez. It will be the first since the singer's "Como Ama Una Mujer" which was released in 2007.

