Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunite

Story highlights
- The couple split in 2011
- He is executive producing her album
(CNN)Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are back together.
Not romantically, but musically.
On Tuesday, Lopez shared a Snapchat video of her and Anthony in the studio.
"Studio shenanigans... Oh Deer!! #makinghistory #again #funtimes #familia Lol!!," the caption said on a video featuring the pair using a Snapchat filter which made them look like deer.
Anthony's company Magnus Media has linked up with Sony Music Latin for a new all-Spanish album from Lopez. It will be the first since the singer's "Como Ama Una Mujer" which was released in 2007.
"I am so excited and really looking forward to this new musical journey and to celebrate my Latin roots with Marc Anthony and the Sony/Magnus family," Jennifer Lopez said recently in a statement.
Her ex-husband had kind words to say about Lopez also.
"She has had enormous accomplishments in her career and has been representing our culture all over the world from day one. Her artistry, professionalism and passion for music are just some of the many attributes that have earned her a unique place in the entertainment world that very few people have been able to obtain," Anthony said in a statement. "I am looking forward to our creative collaboration and to be part of continuing her musical legacy."
Anthony is acting as executive producer of the new album. He and Lopez -- who are the parents of twins -- were married in 2004 and split in 2011 (their divorce was finalized in 2014).
The first single from Lopez's new album is set to be released in November.