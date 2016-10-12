Janet Jackson confirms pregnancy at 50

Photos: All in the Jackson family Janet Damita Jo Jackson is the youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. The pop star has no children. She was briefly married to singer James DeBarge before secretly marrying dancer Rene Elizondo in 1991. The couple divorced in 2000, and she married businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. She's pictured performing at the Sydney Opera House in 2011 in Australia. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Pop superstar Michael Jackson, the most famous of Joe and Katherine's children, had three kids. He fathered his first two, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Paris Katherine Jackson, with Deborah Jeanne Rowe. His youngest, Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson II, was born to an unidentified woman. The singer died in 2009. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. attends a baseball game in August 2012 during a visit to his late father's hometown of Gary, Indiana. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Paris Jackson attends a party at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in October 2012. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Prince Michael Joseph "Blanket" Jackson attends the Las Vegas premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Immortal World" by Cirque du Soleil in December 2011. He is Michael Jackson's youngest son. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Katherine Jackson is the matriarch of the Jackson family. Here she attends the hand and footprint ceremony for son Michael at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in January 2012 in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Joseph Walker "Joe" Jackson is the patriarch of the Jackson family. He's pictured at a March 2011 press conference in Madrid, Spain. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Maureen Reillette "Rebbie" Jackson is Joe and Katherine's oldest child. She scored a hit in the 1980s with the song "Centipede." She has three children: Stacee, Yashi and Austin "Auggie" Brown. Here she attends the world premiere of "Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon" in London in November 2011. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Yashi Brown, Rebbie Jackson's second child, is a poet and advocate on mental health issues. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Rebbie Jackson's youngest, Austin "Auggie" Brown, is a musician. He's pictured at a December 2012 benefit in Hollywood. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Sigmund Esco "Jackie" Jackson, center, is the second of Joe and Katherine's children. He has two children with Enid Spann: Sigmund Esco "Siggy" Jackson Jr. and Brandi Jackson. Here he performs with brothers Tito, left, and Marlon Jackson in Los Angeles in July 2012. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, the third of the Jackson children, has three sons: Toriano Adaryll "Taj"Jackson Jr., Taryll Adren Jackson and Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson, who are members of the group 3T. Tito Jackson performs in Liverpool, England, in 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Toriano Adaryll "Taj" Jackson Jr., Tito Jackson's oldest son, is part of the group 3T. Here he performs in Cardiff, Wales, in October 2011. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Taryll Adren Jackson, Tito Jackson's middle son, performs with his bothers in memory of his uncle, Michael, in 2011. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson performs in honor of his uncle, Michael. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Jermaine La Jaune Jackson is the fourth of Joe and Katherine's children. He has seven children. With Hazel Gordy, Jackson had three children: Jermaine Lu Juane Jr., Autumn Joy and Jaimy. He had two children with Margaret Maldonado: Jeremy and Jourdynn. His two youngest children, Jaffar and Jermajesty, were born to Alejandra Oaziaza. He has no children with his current wife, Halima Rashid. Jackson and Rashid are pictured at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October 2010. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family La Toya Yvonne Jackson, the fifth of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children, attends the world premiere of "Dancing In Jaffa" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. She is one of the film's executive producers. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Marlon David Jackson was born a year before brother Michael Jackson. He has three children with Carol Parker: Valencia, Brittany and Marlon David Jr. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: All in the Jackson family Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson is the second-youngest of Joe and Katherine Jackson's children. He has four children: Steveanna, Genevieve, Donte and Steven Randall Jr. Alejandra Oaziaza is the mother of the latter three. She later married and had two children with Randy's brother Jermaine. Hide Caption 19 of 20