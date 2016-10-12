'Haters Back Off!' doesn't earn much love on Netflix

(CNN) Marking the latest YouTube sensation to attempt the leap to TV, "Haters Back Off!" is one of those concepts that, in this age of abundance, get awkwardly expanded from what could have been a "Saturday Night Live" sketch into a full-blown series.

Featuring Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings, the utterly clueless would-be sensation she created online, the eight-episode show does moderately reward patience at the finish. Still, "Haters" doesn't earn much love getting there with its cartoon-like portrayal of a young woman convinced she's destined to for stardom, and the creepy uncle who aids and abets her.

The show's critique of a fame-obsessed culture certainly has merit. But the writing comes at that notion so broadly as to undercut its efficacy.

The series opens with Miranda posting a YouTube video of herself singing a song from "Wicked," badly. She's egged on by her uncle Dave (Steve Little), who has his own reasons, revealed later via flashback, for living vicariously through her.

allowfullscreen>

Unfortunately, their shared delusions are largely tolerated by Miranda's sack-sad mom ("The Office's" Angela Kinsey), leaving it to Miranda's sister, Emily (Francesca Reale), to be the lone voice of reason, at one point saying, "Someone needs to be honest with her and tell her that she's got no talent."

