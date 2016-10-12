(CNN) The lead singer of Drive-By Truckers, Patterson Hood, admits that he fits right into Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" -- at least on paper. He's a middle-aged white guy from north Alabama and frontman of a Southern rock band. But nothing scares Hood more than a potential Donald Trump presidency.

"We're supposed to hold democracy as this beacon of light to the rest of the world," Hood told CNN's John Vause in a recent interview. "If we elect somebody like that, it's gonna make people question, 'maybe their queen's not so bad.'"

Still, Hood said he can empathize with some of Trump's supporters.

"I understand some frustration as far as people feeling disenfranchised and their businesses moving away," he said. "But at the same time, I can't really quite fathom coming to that conclusion."

The Drive-By Truckers just released their eleventh album "An American Band," and their frustrations with the current state of the country are seemingly uncorked with every note. On the album, the band pulls no punches when it comes to race relations, gun violence, crooked corporations and political fear-mongering.

Read More