Thais dress in lucky pink shirts for ailing King

(CNN) People across Thailand are wearing pink shirts to express best wishes to King Bhumibol Adulyadej as concerns grow over the monarch's health.

Worried Thais have gathered to pray at local temples and outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, where the 88-year-old ruler is being treated.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, here leaving the hospital in 2007, has often appeared in public wearing pink.

Pink is believed to bring good luck and has been associated with the King for many years after royal astrologers suggested he wear the color to stimulate good health. Over the years, the monarch has appeared at public occasions dressed in pink blazers.

People are also dressing in yellow out of reverence to their monarch. In Thai culture, colors are assigned to each day of the week. King Bhumibol was born on a Monday, and so Thais have traditionally donned the day's corresponding color of yellow to honor him.

Other colors -- including blue, purple and orange -- are associated with different members of the royal family.

