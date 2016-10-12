Story highlights Hong Kong is swearing in the latest Legislative Council, the city's parliament

Several lawmakers had their oaths rejected for changing the language

Hong Kong (CNN) The first day of the new Hong Kong parliament descended into farce as several young lawmakers staged curse-laden protests at the swearing in of city's Legislative Council.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Hong Kong nation," pro-independence lawmaker Yau Wai-ching, 25, said after laying out a flag bearing the words "Hong Kong is not China."

Instructed to repeat the oath by Legislative Council secretary general Kenneth Chen, she described the city as the "Hong Kong special administrative region of the People's Re-f**k-ing of Chee-na (sic)."

.@Youngspiration Yau Wai-ching refers to "People's Re-fu*king of Chee-na" at oath taking https://t.co/b6dmrmfxFP — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) October 12, 2016

Yau's oath was rejected by Chen, and she will have to retake it at a later date if she wants to take up her seat.

