Kolkata takes a step ahead with architecture

Story highlights Kolkata is turning its Newtown into a smart city

Nearly 100 smart cities are being developed in India

India brings out its own color through architecture

Kolkata, India (CNN) "Good architecture can transform a life," says Abin Chaudhuri, the architect and founder of Abin Design Studio.

That's the philosophy guiding his latest project, Newtown High School in Kolkata, India. Covered in letters of the alphabet and other academic-related symbols, the building has affectionately been dubbed the "A-B-C-D School".

Its futuristic appearance is a visualization of the innovation that Chaudhuri hopes will take place every day inside the building.

Part of the plan

Sunil Agarwal, founder and director of Newtown High School, says the biggest challenge in India is to ensure that kids enjoy going to school.

