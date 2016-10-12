Breaking News

Crown Prince returns to Bangkok as Thailand holds vigil for ailing king

By Emiko Jozuka, Andrew Stevens and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Updated 2:53 AM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

thai king in hospital lklv stevens_00000000
thai king in hospital lklv stevens_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Thai people gather to pray for sick king

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Thai people gather to pray for sick king 01:49

Story highlights

  • Thai Crown Prince seen making his way to the Siriraj Hospital, where King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being treated
  • Nation continues to hold vigil for their beloved King

Bangkok (CNN)Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn returned to Thailand Wednesday amid growing concerns about the health of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Crown Prince was seen making his way to the Siriraj Hospital, where King Bhumibol is being cared for by doctors. It's not yet known if the Crown Prince has visited the King, who remains in unstable condition, according to a Thai palace statement released Wednesday.
    As the Thai nation holds an anxious vigil for their beloved King, hundreds gathered in temples and outside Siriraj Hospital. They held framed portraits of King Bhumibol and prayed for his speedy recovery. Well-wishers were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King.
    Donnapha Kladbupha holds a picture of a young King Bhumibol.
    Donnapha Kladbupha holds a picture of a young King Bhumibol.
    "I have been coming here for 10 years since the King has been ill," Donnapha Kladbupha, a Bangkok resident and private English tutor, told CNN.
    "A long time ago, the King told us he would live to 120 years [of age], but it is very difficult for him now. We still hope. He is like an angel to us and I believe he can pass this difficult time," added Kladbupha.
    Read More

    Outpouring of support

    People take part in special prayers for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Wat Pathumwanaram temple on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Bangkok.
    People take part in special prayers for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Wat Pathumwanaram temple on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Bangkok.
    King Bhumibol, 88, ascended to the throne 70 years ago, making him the world's longest-reigning monarch. He is being closely monitored after undergoing medical procedures over the weekend.
    With fears around the Thai King's health mounting, a government spokesman urged the Thai public to "rely on official announcements" for any updates. He added that the Thai public should not rely on "uncorroborated information in social media circles."
    Thailand&#39;s Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. Now 88, he is the longest-serving monarch in the world.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. Now 88, he is the longest-serving monarch in the world.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok&#39;s Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok's Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country&#39;s National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country's National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    01 RESTRICTED Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej02 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED03 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED04 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED05 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED06 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED07 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED08 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED11 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED12 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED25 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej RESTRICTED14 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit15 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED18 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED24 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit 26 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej
    Messages of support have been flooding social media sites, with well-wishers tweeting under the trending hashtag #LongLivetheKing.
    The Crown Prince is expected to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, but a government spokesman said in a statement the two would be discussing general affairs.
    A group of women hold a vigil for King Bhumibol outside Siriraj Hospital.
    A group of women hold a vigil for King Bhumibol outside Siriraj Hospital.
    MCOT, a Thai state-owned public broadcaster, reported a dip in stocks trading Wednesday, with Thailand's main index hitting its lowest rate since May 2016. The slight market tumble suggests mounting uncertainty around the King's health.
    Thai citizens, however, remained adamant that their prayers would help the King recover.
    A woman prays for King Bhumibol&#39;s speedy recovery outside Siriraj Hospital.
    A woman prays for King Bhumibol's speedy recovery outside Siriraj Hospital.
    Thai businessman Sira Singsat, 24, joined the vigil held for the King outside Siriraj Hospital with his mother and sister. He praised the King, calling him a "role model" for the Thai people and a "spiritual leader."
    "I have come here to pray. We believe that this will help him to recover," he told CNN. "I guess we are a little bit worried about what happens next, but it is important now to support and pray for our King."

    Journalist Patrick Sarnsamak contributed to this report.