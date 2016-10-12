Crown Prince returns to Bangkok as Thailand holds vigil for ailing king

Story highlights Thai Crown Prince seen making his way to the Siriraj Hospital, where King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being treated

Nation continues to hold vigil for their beloved King

Bangkok (CNN) Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn returned to Thailand Wednesday amid growing concerns about the health of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Crown Prince was seen making his way to the Siriraj Hospital, where King Bhumibol is being cared for by doctors. It's not yet known if the Crown Prince has visited the King, who remains in unstable condition, according to a Thai palace statement released Wednesday.

As the Thai nation holds an anxious vigil for their beloved King, hundreds gathered in temples and outside Siriraj Hospital. They held framed portraits of King Bhumibol and prayed for his speedy recovery. Well-wishers were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color believed to restore health -- and yellow, which is the color of the King.

Donnapha Kladbupha holds a picture of a young King Bhumibol.

"I have been coming here for 10 years since the King has been ill," Donnapha Kladbupha, a Bangkok resident and private English tutor, told CNN.

"A long time ago, the King told us he would live to 120 years [of age], but it is very difficult for him now. We still hope. He is like an angel to us and I believe he can pass this difficult time," added Kladbupha.

Read More