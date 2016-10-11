Story highlights Boris Johnson says Russia could become a "pariah" state

Calls for investigation into Russia for war crimes

London (CNN) British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson joined the chorus of world figures calling for an investigation into Russia for war crimes in Syria on Tuesday and accused Moscow for a deadly attack on aid convoy last month.

Speaking to the UK parliament, Johnson said Russia was moving toward becoming a "pariah" state and said all the evidence from the September 19 attack on the convoy and aid warehouse showed that Russia was responsible.

Johnson added that satellite imagery showed beyond doubt that the attack that killed at least 20 people happened from the air after dark.

"By Russia's own account, the warplanes of Syria's regime cannot themselves strike targets after dark. And by Russia's own account, its own aircraft were in the vicinity at the time," he said.

"All the available evidence therefore points to Russian responsibility for the atrocity."

