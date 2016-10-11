Syria: Putin cancels France trip after Hollande's war crimes comments

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled a planned visit to France next week, a Kremlin source said Tuesday, in an apparent snub to French President Francois Hollande, who suggested Moscow was guilty of war crimes in Syria.

Putin was scheduled to visit Paris on October 19.

The city of Aleppo has become the epicenter of the Syrian war.

Debating whether to meet Putin, Hollande had told TF1: "I have asked myself that question: Is it useful? Is it necessary? Could we do something that pushes him as well and stop what they're doing with the Syrian regime -- that is to say the help they are providing to the Syrian regime, which sends bombs to the population of Aleppo?

"If I receive him, I would tell him that it is unacceptable, that it is bad even for the image of Russia. What I tell them, is that these populations are populations that are today victims of war crimes and those who commit those acts will have to pay for their responsibility in front of the International Criminal Court."

Desperate for aid

Russia has carried out airstrikes in Syria since September 2015 in coordination with President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Moscow says it is targeting militant groups, but the United States is arming some of those same groups to fight the Assad government, essentially pitting the Cold War enemies against each other.

Russia's UN veto on Saturday had been expected. On Friday, US Secretary of State John Kerry said airstrikes by Syrian forces with Russian support should be investigated as war crimes since hospitals and civilians have been hit.

JUST WATCHED Syrian hospital caught in the crossfire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Syrian hospital caught in the crossfire 02:30

In July, regime forces encircled rebel-held parts of Aleppo, mostly in the city's east, creating a stranglehold that cut the population off from basic food, water, medical and fuel supplies.

Aid agencies have struggled to make deliveries into the besieged city. An aid convoy last month was attacked when it was finally able to enter after a days-long ceasefire.

The Syrian regime has pounded rebel-held Aleppo with airstrikes since July, but it scaled back last week as it began a ground offensive to take back parts of the city.

It has been accused of using chemical weapons, such as chlorine gas, on the population there, an allegation that Syria and Russia deny.

Rebels have held parts of eastern Aleppo since 2012.