Syria: Putin cancels France trip after Hollande's war crimes comments

Story highlights
- Moscow vetoed UN resolution to stop Aleppo bombing
- French leader suggested Russia, Syria be taken to International Criminal Court
(CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled a planned visit to France next week, a Kremlin source said Tuesday, in an apparent snub to French President Francois Hollande, who suggested Moscow was guilty of war crimes in Syria.
The Kremlin source, which spoke to Russian state-run news agency Tass, did not explicitly say why Putin had pulled out of the trip, but tensions have been rumbling between the two leaders since the weekend when Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution aimed at ending Syrian regime airstrikes on Aleppo and allowing humanitarian aid into the city. France and Spain had put forward the resolution.
Hollande had earlier suggested to French TV station TF1 that he was mulling whether to cancel the meeting with Putin, saying that those behind the bombardment of Aleppo -- alluding to Syria and Russia -- had committed "war crimes" in the Syrian city and should be held accountable at the International Criminal Court.
Putin was scheduled to visit Paris on October 19.
Debating whether to meet Putin, Hollande had told TF1: "I have asked myself that question: Is it useful? Is it necessary? Could we do something that pushes him as well and stop what they're doing with the Syrian regime -- that is to say the help they are providing to the Syrian regime, which sends bombs to the population of Aleppo?
"If I receive him, I would tell him that it is unacceptable, that it is bad even for the image of Russia. What I tell them, is that these populations are populations that are today victims of war crimes and those who commit those acts will have to pay for their responsibility in front of the International Criminal Court."
Desperate for aid
Russia has carried out airstrikes in Syria since September 2015 in coordination with President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Moscow says it is targeting militant groups, but the United States is arming some of those same groups to fight the Assad government, essentially pitting the Cold War enemies against each other.
Russia's UN veto on Saturday had been expected. On Friday, US Secretary of State John Kerry said airstrikes by Syrian forces with Russian support should be investigated as war crimes since hospitals and civilians have been hit.
In July, regime forces encircled rebel-held parts of Aleppo, mostly in the city's east, creating a stranglehold that cut the population off from basic food, water, medical and fuel supplies.
Aid agencies have struggled to make deliveries into the besieged city. An aid convoy last month was attacked when it was finally able to enter after a days-long ceasefire.
The Syrian regime has pounded rebel-held Aleppo with airstrikes since July, but it scaled back last week as it began a ground offensive to take back parts of the city.
It has been accused of using chemical weapons, such as chlorine gas, on the population there, an allegation that Syria and Russia deny.
Rebels have held parts of eastern Aleppo since 2012.