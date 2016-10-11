Syria: Putin cancels France trip after Hollande war crimes comments

Story highlights Moscow vetoed UN resolution to stop Aleppo bombing

Hollande suggested Russia, Syria be taken to the ICC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled a planned visit to France next week, a Kremlin source said Tuesday, after French President Francois Hollande suggested Russia was guilty of war crimes in Syria.

The Kremlin source, which spoke to Russian state-run news agency TASS, did not explicitly say why Putin had pulled out of the trip. Hollande had earlier suggested to French TV station TF1 that he was mulling whether to meet with Putin after Moscow vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution to stop the bombardment of Aleppo.

Hollande also said that those behind the bombardment of Aleppo -- alluding to Syria and Russia -- should be held accountable in the International Criminal Court.

Putin was scheduled to visit Paris on October 19 to open a Russian Orthodox church.

