Hurricaine-battered Haiti waiting for more help

Story highlights A week after the hurricane made landfall, aid workers say there are communities still cut off

Hospital director says no humanitarian assistance reached the hospital in the week after the storm

Jeremie, Haiti (CNN) Imagine the terror when Hurricane Matthew's 130 mph winds ripped the roof off of Tuman Saint-Plux's two-room house.

The 35-year-old squats in the corner of his bedroom with his arms over his head, re-enacting how he, his wife, two children and elderly father cowered as nature unleashed its fury.

"For hours," he says. "In the rain, in the wind."

Today, the family is sleeping in a shelter on the other side of town, their 11-year old daughter sick with a fever she contracted after the storm.

In the meantime, Saint-Plux, who made a living as an English interpreter, is trying to figure out how to scrape together enough money to rebuild the roof of his house and keep his two children in school. It's a challenge facing nearly everyone in this devastated coastal town.

