US death toll from Matthew climbs to 24

(CNN) More flooding is coming Tuesday to some riverside towns in North Carolina -- where hundreds already are in shelters and a few thousand had to be rescued by boat and helicopter crews since Hurricane Matthew deluged the state over the weekend -- Gov. Pat McCrory warned.

Fourteen people have died in North Carolina as a result of the storm, McCrory said Tuesday. At least 24 US deaths have been blamed on Matthew.

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Carolinas and extreme southeastern Virginia and Maryland at least into Tuesday night. Major rivers in North Carolina are expected to be above flood stage through much of the week.

A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.

Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.

Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.

People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.

Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.

A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.

People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.

Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.

Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.

Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.

Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.

A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.

People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.

People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.

The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.

Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.

The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.

Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.

A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.

People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.

Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.

People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.

Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.

A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.

Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.

Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.

A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.

People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.

Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.

Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.

A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.

People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.

Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.

Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.

Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.

A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.

A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.

A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.

A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.

A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.

A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.

Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7.

A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.

A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.

Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.

Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.

Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.

Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.

A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.

A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia's St. Simons Island on October 8.

A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.

Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.

A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on October 8.

John Tweedy wades into the swift-moving floodwaters surrounding his business in McClellanville, South Carolina, on Saturday, October 8.

A section of Wayne Memorial Drive was washed out in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Rescue workers help several dogs that were trapped in homes in Pinetops, North Carolina, on October 9.

Boats are pushed up among twisted docks in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on October 9.

People stop and take pictures of Highway 58, which was flooded in Nashville, North Carolina, on October 9.

A man clings to a road sign after trying to swim out to help a stranded truck driver in Hope Mills, North Carolina, on October 9. Both were rescued.

Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded tractor-trailer in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 9.

Without power in the hurricane's aftermath, Missy Zinc shines a light so her husband, Shawn, can prepare steaks to grill in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday, October 9.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley checks flooding near Nichols on October 10 aboard a helicopter with Chief Warrant Officer Kent Puffenbarger of the South Carolina National Guard.

Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 10. President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster in North Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Workers from Jersey Central Power & Light repair downed power lines in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 10.

People wade through floodwaters with a boat in Nichols, South Carolina, on Monday, October 10. Hurricane Matthew caused flooding and damage in the Southeast -- from Florida to North Carolina -- after slamming Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean.

"I cannot stress (enough) to people, especially on the Tar River today, if we say the water is coming and we say do not drive through that water, we mean it," McCrory said at a news conference.

The federal government has declared disasters in 31 of North Carolina's 100 counties, McCrory said, allowing federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Three people are reported missing -- two in Cumberland County and one in Johnston County, he said. There were about 282,000 power outages in the state Tuesday morning -- down from about 500,000 the day before -- mostly in the eastern part, he said.

Flooding in Lumberton

More than 2,000 people have been rescued from high water by more than 70 boat crews, McCrory said. Many of them were from the deluged city of Lumberton in Robeson County, about 65 miles northwest of Wilmington.

Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters Monday in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Helicopters rescued others from roofs, including 26 people from Monday night into Tuesday morning, the governor said.

About 3,000 people in Robeson County were sent to shelters, but no precise number of those forced from their homes is available, county spokeswoman Kellie Blue said Monday.

Blue said ice and water were being shipped in because about 26,000 utility customers in the county lacked water.

Crews were working to repair water lines, but once water mains were fixed, another road was washed out, and lines burst again.

Homes, restaurants and business have been lost, she said.

"Our Board of Education is destroyed," Blue said. "It's completely underwater."

People wade in floodwaters with a boat Monday in Nichols, South Carolina.

The state reported the evacuation of a prison threatened by flooding. Authorities said 797 inmates from the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro were sent to other prisons in the state system.

The minimum-security facility for male inmates is near where the Little and Neuse rivers meet.

'Get out now'

McCrory raised concerns about communities below Woodlake Dam in Moore County. Officials had ordered evacuations for the towns of Vass and Spring Lake, near the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg, on Monday night because of a leak, CNN affiliate WTVD-TV reported

A man clings to a sign after trying to help a stranded truck driver Sunday in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

"Get out now," the governor said Tuesday morning. "(We're) hearing 50 to 60 people are refusing the evacuation order. That is unacceptable.

"You are not only putting your life in jeopardy, you are" also endangering rescuers, he said.

The dam was stabilized by Tuesday morning, and no further evacuations were planned, but risk assessments will continue, CNN affiliate WRAL-TV reported.

Drownings after driving onto flooded roads

Some of North Carolina's fatalities included victims who drowned after driving onto flooded roads.

McCrory stressed Tuesday that many roads remain flooded and impassable, including a stretch of Interstate 95 near Cumberland. He urged people not to drive through high water.

A trailer is crushed by a downed tree in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

"I'm distraught about the loss of life. ... Our priority is to make sure we have no more loss of life."

Florida reported four deaths from Matthew, and Georgia and South Carolina reported three each.

The US deaths came after Matthew devastated parts of the Caribbean, killing more than 300 people in Haiti, said Paul Altidor, Haitian ambassador to the United States. Others report much higher death tolls in that impoverished country.