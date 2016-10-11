Story highlights The announcement comes amid a spike in creepy clown sightings in the US

(CNN) Well, at least we won't be seeing one creepy clown so much.

McDonald's announced Monday that Ronald McDonald is going on the down low.

"McDonald's and franchisees in local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful with respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," McDonald's spokeswoman Terri Hickey told CNN in an email.

