Breaking News

A tear for a clown: Ronald McDonald to limit appearances after clown scares

By Rob McLean and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 10:33 PM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Creepy clown sightings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Creepy clown sightings 01:00

Story highlights

  • The announcement comes amid a spike in creepy clown sightings in the US
  • No one's really sure what's with the clowns

(CNN)Well, at least we won't be seeing one creepy clown so much.

McDonald's announced Monday that Ronald McDonald is going on the down low.
    His appearances will be limited due to the rise in clown-related disturbances in the US and more recently around the world.
    Creeped out by clowns? This might be why
    "McDonald's and franchisees in local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful with respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," McDonald's spokeswoman Terri Hickey told CNN in an email.
    Coulrophobia (n):

    The fear of clowns. Not actually characterized as a psychological disorder, but completely understandable nonetheless.

    Read More
    For a long time, Ronald McDonald was a globally recognized icon synonymous with the fast food giant, but the clown hasn't featured as prominently in McDonald's advertisements in recent years.
    A parent's guide to the creepy clown scare
    "This does not mean that there will be no appearances by Ronald McDonald, but that we are being thoughtful as to Ronald McDonald's participation in various community events at this time," Hickey said.
    2014: How clowns became creepy
    2014: How clowns became creepy

      JUST WATCHED

      2014: How clowns became creepy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    2014: How clowns became creepy 02:16
    Americans have been dealing with more and more clown sightings recently, and the internet has helped the creepy craze spread like wildfire.
    Is it a viral stunt? Marketing?
    No one knows for sure, but here are six possible explanations.

    CNN's AJ Willingham contributed to this report