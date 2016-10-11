Two planes clip wings at Newark Airport

Story highlights A Lufthansa Airbus A340 and United Airlines Flight 88 Boeing B777 clip right wing tips

The FAA plans to investigate the incident

(CNN) Two planes clipped wing tips at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, an FAA spokesperson said. There were no reports of injuries, according to the spokesperson.

A Lufthansa Airbus A340 and United Airlines Flight 88 Boeing B777 clipped right wing tips at 5:23 p.m.

The United flight from Beijing to Newark was on the taxiway after landing. It had come to a stop when a Lufthansa plane came in contact with it, according to United Airlines spokesperson Maddie King. Both planes were towed to their respective gates, according to the FAA spokesperson and King.

The United plane had 150 passengers and 15 crew members on board, according to King, and the Lufthansa plane was not carrying any passengers at the time of the collision, the FAA spokesperson said.

The United flight is being inspected by maintenance staff, King said. The FAA plans to investigate the incident.