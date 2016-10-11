Bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami to be arraigned Thursday

Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahami is charged with attempted murder of officers

He was wounded in a police shootout after allegedly setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey

New York (CNN) Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wounded in shootout with police last month after allegedly setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey, will be arraigned this week, according to one of his attorneys.

Alexander Shalom, senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said Rahami will be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Union County Courthouse in New Jersey via Skype from his hospital bed.

Rahami, 28, is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after the shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey, according to prosecutors. He is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He had been "incapacitated and intubated" in a hospital from wounds suffered in the shootout and has not had a court hearing, according to a federal court filing.

"I don't have any update beyond the fact that he's well enough to be arraigned," Shalom said of his client's medical condition.

