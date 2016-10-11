Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Campaign 2016
Donald Trump says he'll continue to talk about "inappropriate things" the Clinton family has allegedly done if more audio of him saying "inappropriate things" comes out. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, the creator of "The Apprentice," said if there are tapes of Trump behaving badly on the show, he couldn't legally release them anyway. Among all of this, Wikileaks released 2,000 more emails related to the Clinton campaign.
2. Haiti
Hurricane Matthew has killed hundreds in Haiti, but a different, more insidious threat may be lurking: cholera. Thirteen people have died of the waterborne disease since Matthew struck. Haiti has one of the highest cholera rates in the world, and it just weathered a horrible outbreak in 2010.
3. Marriage equality
Australia will almost certainly reject a referendum on marriage equality. Plenty in parliament support it, but they don't want to subject it to a national vote because the issue could be too divisive and damaging to Australians. Supporters are willing to wait until the next general election - in 2019.
4. Chicago teacher strike
Parents are breathing a sigh of relief in the city after a last-minute agreement prevented a teachers' strike. The previous contract ran out last year and the teacher's union and the school board had been butting heads over pay and pension.
5. Samsung
Okay, so if you have a Galaxy Note 7, you need to turn it off NOW. The phones, as you recall, have a penchant for bursting into flames. Until now, Samsung was offering replacements, but they too were catching fire. Over the weekend, the company waved a white flag and
"I'm really glad that so much attention has come my way, if for no other reason than I can get the message out that your voice can be heard, and please get out and vote in November."
That's viral debate hero Ken Bone, he of the cozy red sweater and pleasant demeanor, talking to CNN's Carol Costello.
