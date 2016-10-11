Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) Hope you're not reading this on your Galaxy Note 7. That's one of the things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Campaign 2016

2. Haiti

3. Marriage equality

Australia will almost certainly r eject a referendum on marriage equality . Plenty in parliament support it, but they don't want to subject it to a national vote because the issue could be too divisive and damaging to Australians. Supporters are willing to wait until the next general election - in 2019.

4. Chicago teacher strike

Parents are breathing a sigh of relief in the city after a last-minute agreement prevented a teachers' strike . The previous contract ran out last year and the teacher's union and the school board had been butting heads over pay and pension.

5. Samsung

Okay, so if you have a Galaxy Note 7, you need to turn it off NOW . The phones, as you recall, have a penchant for bursting into flames. Until now, Samsung was offering replacements, but they too were catching fire. Over the weekend, the company waved a white flag and

halted production of the phone altogether. Breakfast Browse

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

"I'm really glad that so much attention has come my way, if for no other reason than I can get the message out that your voice can be heard, and please get out and vote in November."

That's viral debate hero Ken Bone, he of the cozy red sweater and pleasant demeanor, talking to CNN's Carol Costello.

Children of divorce are more likely to smoke or drink when they're young

Trump's Taj Mahal closes its doors

How did a ninth-grader become Chief of Police?

Here's how often you should wash...everything!

And finally ...

Now THAT's some pumpkin carving!