Story highlights Male crews limited to seven sailors

All-female boats can have 11 sailors

Mixed crews get numerical advantage

(CNN) All-male crews could be at a significant disadvantage when the next edition of a premier around-the-world race sets sail.

Instead, crews which include women will be allowed a numerical advantage under new rules put in place for the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race.

To foster the development of women's offshore sailing, all-female crews can number 11 compared to all-male crews which can have a maximum of seven, one fewer than in 2014-2015.

Mixed teams can comprise five men and five women, seven men and one or two women, or seven women and one or two men.

All-female crews can have 11 sailors compared to seven on all-male boats.

Read More