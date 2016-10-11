Story highlights Chicago Cubs won 103 games in regular season, the most in MLB this season

They lead the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in the NLDS; Game 4 is Tuesday night

(CNN) Five outs. That's all that separated the Chicago Cubs from getting one step closer to their first World Series title since 1908 and ending their fans' lifelong misery.

Chicago's flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman was on the hill with a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday night. Clinching a spot in the National League Championship Series -- and sweeping the San Francisco Giants -- was so close.

But even though the Cubs are the odds-on favorite to win the World Series after winning 103 games in the regular season, never count out the Giants. Especially when it's an even year. And never underestimate the power -- or at least the idea -- of the Cubs curse.

Conor Gillaspie tripled to deep right center, driving in two and giving San Francisco a 4-3 lead. The next batter, Brandon Crawford, singled to center to drive in Gillaspie to make it 5-3.

The Giants, the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series champions, were back in business at AT&T Park in San Francisco. The #BeliEVEN vibe was strong. Was the Cubs' curse alive and well too?

