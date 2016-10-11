Breaking News

What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:18 AM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after he hit an 11th-inning home run to win the American League wild-card game for Toronto on Tuesday, October 4. The Blue Jays later swept the Texas Rangers to advance to the American League Championship Series.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after he hit an 11th-inning home run to win the American League wild-card game for Toronto on Tuesday, October 4. The Blue Jays later swept the Texas Rangers to advance to the American League Championship Series.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
North Carolina State defensive back Dravious Wright tackles Notre Dame wide receiver C.J. Sanders during a college football game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 8. The game was played in a torrential downpour caused by Hurricane Matthew.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
North Carolina State defensive back Dravious Wright tackles Notre Dame wide receiver C.J. Sanders during a college football game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 8. The game was played in a torrential downpour caused by Hurricane Matthew.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
Los Angeles&#39; Alana Beard shoots a buzzer-beater to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, October 9. Beard&#39;s corner shot broke a 76-76 tie as time expired in Minneapolis.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Los Angeles' Alana Beard shoots a buzzer-beater to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, October 9. Beard's corner shot broke a 76-76 tie as time expired in Minneapolis.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
Conor Gillaspie&#39;s bat breaks during a National League playoff game in Chicago on Friday, October 7.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Conor Gillaspie's bat breaks during a National League playoff game in Chicago on Friday, October 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
Brazilian soccer star Neymar caught an elbow to the face during a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia on Thursday, October 6. He had to come out of the game, but Brazil still won 5-0.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Brazilian soccer star Neymar caught an elbow to the face during a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia on Thursday, October 6. He had to come out of the game, but Brazil still won 5-0.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
A parade is held in downtown Tokyo on Friday, October 7, for Japanese athletes who medaled at the Olympics and the Paralympics.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A parade is held in downtown Tokyo on Friday, October 7, for Japanese athletes who medaled at the Olympics and the Paralympics.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Philadelphia wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham stiff-arms Detroit linebacker Steve Longa during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 9.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham stiff-arms Detroit linebacker Steve Longa during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 9.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso waits in his car during a practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso waits in his car during a practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand during the Japan Open final on Sunday, October 9. Kyrgios defeated David Goffin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/10/tennis/kyrgios-tennis-japan-open/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Uplifting week for controversial Aussie&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand during the Japan Open final on Sunday, October 9. Kyrgios defeated David Goffin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Uplifting week for controversial Aussie
Hide Caption
11 of 35
Brooklyn&#39;s Trevor Booker falls over Detroit&#39;s Tobias Harris after trying to block his shot during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 6.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Brooklyn's Trevor Booker falls over Detroit's Tobias Harris after trying to block his shot during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 6.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Navy players celebrate with midshipmen after upsetting Houston 46-40 on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Navy players celebrate with midshipmen after upsetting Houston 46-40 on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
A Chile fan wears a &quot;Predator&quot; mask during a World Cup qualifier in Quito, Ecuador, on Thursday, October 6.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A Chile fan wears a "Predator" mask during a World Cup qualifier in Quito, Ecuador, on Thursday, October 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 35
Chicago&#39;s Eddie Royal tries to make a catch as he&#39;s defended by Indianapolis&#39; Darius Butler on Sunday, October 9.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Chicago's Eddie Royal tries to make a catch as he's defended by Indianapolis' Darius Butler on Sunday, October 9.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Brooklyn&#39;s Anthony Bennett is fouled by New York&#39;s Kristaps Porzingis during an NBA preseason game on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Brooklyn's Anthony Bennett is fouled by New York's Kristaps Porzingis during an NBA preseason game on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
Elliot Storey carries his wife, Giana, through a mud pit as they compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship on Saturday, October 8. The Storeys defeated 43 other couples to win the obstacle race in Newry, Maine.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Elliot Storey carries his wife, Giana, through a mud pit as they compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship on Saturday, October 8. The Storeys defeated 43 other couples to win the obstacle race in Newry, Maine.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
Cars wreck on the front stretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR Sprint Cup race on Sunday, October 9.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Cars wreck on the front stretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR Sprint Cup race on Sunday, October 9.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton is tackled by Arizona&#39;s Dane Cruikshank during a college football game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton is tackled by Arizona's Dane Cruikshank during a college football game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Aaron Pike plays a shot out of the rough during the Fiji International golf tournament on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Aaron Pike plays a shot out of the rough during the Fiji International golf tournament on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
Boats sail in the Gulf of Trieste during the Barcolana regatta on Monday, October 10. The Gulf of Trieste is in the Adriatic Sea near Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Boats sail in the Gulf of Trieste during the Barcolana regatta on Monday, October 10. The Gulf of Trieste is in the Adriatic Sea near Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov makes a save during an NHL preseason game in Denver on Tuesday, October 4.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov makes a save during an NHL preseason game in Denver on Tuesday, October 4.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana kisses the head of manager Terry Francona before a playoff game in Boston on Friday, October 7. It&#39;s part of an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.foxsports.com/mlb/story/cleveland-indians-carlos-santana-terry-francona-kiss-head-pregame-ritual-071916&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;elaborate pregame ritual&lt;/a&gt; that has taken place all season.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Cleveland's Carlos Santana kisses the head of manager Terry Francona before a playoff game in Boston on Friday, October 7. It's part of an elaborate pregame ritual that has taken place all season.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
Washington quarterback Jake Browning points at an Oregon defender as he walks into the end zone on Saturday, October 8. Browning received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he piled up eight touchdowns on the day as the Huskies pounded their rival 70-21.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Washington quarterback Jake Browning points at an Oregon defender as he walks into the end zone on Saturday, October 8. Browning received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he piled up eight touchdowns on the day as the Huskies pounded their rival 70-21.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
Antonio Cardoso flips in the air Thursday, October 6, during the seventh stage of the Bodyboard World Tour. The event was held in Nazare, Portugal.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Antonio Cardoso flips in the air Thursday, October 6, during the seventh stage of the Bodyboard World Tour. The event was held in Nazare, Portugal.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Brutus Buckeye does pushups during Ohio State&#39;s home game against Indiana on Saturday, October 8.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Brutus Buckeye does pushups during Ohio State's home game against Indiana on Saturday, October 8.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Bursa volleyball player Yaren Hatipoglu, right, competes against Proton Saratov during an international tournament in Bursa, Turkey, on Sunday, October 9.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Bursa volleyball player Yaren Hatipoglu, right, competes against Proton Saratov during an international tournament in Bursa, Turkey, on Sunday, October 9.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Stefan Struve, left, holds onto Daniel Omielanczuk during UFC 204 on Saturday, October 8. Struve won the heavyweight fight with a second-round submission.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Stefan Struve, left, holds onto Daniel Omielanczuk during UFC 204 on Saturday, October 8. Struve won the heavyweight fight with a second-round submission.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
A cat enters the field of play during a cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies on Wednesday, October 5. The match was played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A cat enters the field of play during a cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies on Wednesday, October 5. The match was played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
Matthias Walkner competes in the Morocco Rally on Thursday, October 6.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Matthias Walkner competes in the Morocco Rally on Thursday, October 6.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Horses clear a fence during a race in Hereford, England, on Thursday, October 6.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Horses clear a fence during a race in Hereford, England, on Thursday, October 6.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
Washington&#39;s &quot;Racing Presidents&quot; prepare to compete at a Major League Baseball playoff game on Sunday, October 9.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Washington's "Racing Presidents" prepare to compete at a Major League Baseball playoff game on Sunday, October 9.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
A stunt driver shows off his skills at a motorcycle exhibition in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, October 7.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A stunt driver shows off his skills at a motorcycle exhibition in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, October 7.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after Cleveland defeated Boston in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday, October 7.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after Cleveland defeated Boston in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday, October 7.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
Players warm up on the driving range at the Fiji International golf tournament on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0927/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 41 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Players warm up on the driving range at the Fiji International golf tournament on Friday, October 7. See 41 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
35 of 35
01 what a shot 101002 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED03 what a shot 101004 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED05 what a shot06 what a shot 101007 what a shot 101008 what a shot 101009 what a shot 101010 what a shot 101011 what a shot 101012 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED13 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED14 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED15 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED16 what a shot 101017 what a shot 101018 what a shot 101019 what a shot 101020 what a shot 101021 what a shot 101022 what a shot 101023 what a shot 101024 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED25 what a shot 101026 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED27 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED28 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED29 what a shot 1010 30 what a shot 1010 RESTRICTED31 what a shot 101032 what a shot 101033 what a shot 101034 what a shot 101035 what a shot 1010
Take a look at 35 amazing sports photos from October 4 through October 10.