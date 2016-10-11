What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after he hit an 11th-inning home run to win the American League wild-card game for Toronto on Tuesday, October 4. The Blue Jays later swept the Texas Rangers to advance to the American League Championship Series.
North Carolina State defensive back Dravious Wright tackles Notre Dame wide receiver C.J. Sanders during a college football game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 8. The game was played in a torrential downpour caused by Hurricane Matthew.
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Los Angeles' Alana Beard shoots a buzzer-beater to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, October 9. Beard's corner shot broke a 76-76 tie as time expired in Minneapolis.
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
Conor Gillaspie's bat breaks during a National League playoff game in Chicago on Friday, October 7.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar caught an elbow to the face during a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia on Thursday, October 6. He had to come out of the game, but Brazil still won 5-0.
A parade is held in downtown Tokyo on Friday, October 7, for Japanese athletes who medaled at the Olympics and the Paralympics.
Philadelphia wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham stiff-arms Detroit linebacker Steve Longa during an NFL game in Detroit on Sunday, October 9.
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso waits in his car during a practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, October 8.
Brooklyn's Trevor Booker falls over Detroit's Tobias Harris after trying to block his shot during an NBA preseason game on Thursday, October 6.
Navy players celebrate with midshipmen after upsetting Houston 46-40 on Saturday, October 8.
A Chile fan wears a "Predator" mask during a World Cup qualifier in Quito, Ecuador, on Thursday, October 6.
Chicago's Eddie Royal tries to make a catch as he's defended by Indianapolis' Darius Butler on Sunday, October 9.
Brooklyn's Anthony Bennett is fouled by New York's Kristaps Porzingis during an NBA preseason game on Saturday, October 8.
Elliot Storey carries his wife, Giana, through a mud pit as they compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship on Saturday, October 8. The Storeys defeated 43 other couples to win the obstacle race in Newry, Maine.
Cars wreck on the front stretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR Sprint Cup race on Sunday, October 9.
Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton is tackled by Arizona's Dane Cruikshank during a college football game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 8.
Aaron Pike plays a shot out of the rough during the Fiji International golf tournament on Saturday, October 8.
Boats sail in the Gulf of Trieste during the Barcolana regatta on Monday, October 10. The Gulf of Trieste is in the Adriatic Sea near Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.
Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov makes a save during an NHL preseason game in Denver on Tuesday, October 4.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning points at an Oregon defender as he walks into the end zone on Saturday, October 8. Browning received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he piled up eight touchdowns on the day as the Huskies pounded their rival 70-21.
Antonio Cardoso flips in the air Thursday, October 6, during the seventh stage of the Bodyboard World Tour. The event was held in Nazare, Portugal.
Brutus Buckeye does pushups during Ohio State's home game against Indiana on Saturday, October 8.
Bursa volleyball player Yaren Hatipoglu, right, competes against Proton Saratov during an international tournament in Bursa, Turkey, on Sunday, October 9.
Stefan Struve, left, holds onto Daniel Omielanczuk during UFC 204 on Saturday, October 8. Struve won the heavyweight fight with a second-round submission.
A cat enters the field of play during a cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies on Wednesday, October 5. The match was played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Matthias Walkner competes in the Morocco Rally on Thursday, October 6.
Horses clear a fence during a race in Hereford, England, on Thursday, October 6.
Washington's "Racing Presidents" prepare to compete at a Major League Baseball playoff game on Sunday, October 9.
A stunt driver shows off his skills at a motorcycle exhibition in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, October 7.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after Cleveland defeated Boston in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday, October 7.
