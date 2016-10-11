Colin Kaepernick to start Sunday for 49ers

Story highlights Kaepernick sparked a national movement in sports by not standing during the national anthem

His first start of the season will come in Buffalo against the Bills

(CNN) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national movement in sports by not standing during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, will make his first start of the season.

The announcement was made by 49ers head coach Chip Kelly on Tuesday. Kaepernick replaces Blaine Gabbert.

"We need to improve on the offensive side of the ball, and this is the decision we've made," Kelly said.

Kelly added that he and his staff were "very analytical" about the decision to switch quarterbacks and wanted to make the move earlier in the week so Kaepernick could get more repetitions with the first team.

"We've had a couple of days to digest everything from where we are, and I think offensively we need to be better and we need to just make a move," Kelly said. "It's not Blaine's fault. I think it's just as a group, offensively, we need to be better in a lot of ways, so we're going to see what we can do and make a move here. It's really one of the only maneuvers we can make based on our depth."

