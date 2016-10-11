Colin Kaepernick to start Sunday for 49ers

Story highlights Kaepernick sparked a national movement in sports by not standing during the national anthem

His first start of the season will come in Buffalo against the Bills

(CNN) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national movement in sports by not standing during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, will make his first start of the season.

The announcement was made by 49ers head coach Chip Kelly on Tuesday. Kaepernick replaces Blaine Gabbert.

"We need to improve on the offensive side of the ball, and this is the decision we've made," Kelly said.

This will be Kaepernick's first start this season. The 49ers, who are 1-4, will be on the road Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET.

Kaepernick first made waves during a preseason game in August when he sat during the national anthem to raise awareness about racial issues such as controversial police shootings of African American men. Kaepernick has since said he's received death threats for his stance, which some see as unpatriotic.

