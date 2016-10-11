Breaking News

US urges calm as Turkey-Iraq tensions risk ISIS fight

By Ryan Browne, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Turkey: The biggest issue for the next US president?
Turkey: The biggest issue for the next US president?

    Turkey: The biggest issue for the next US president?

  • The Turkish presence could exacerbate strains between Baghdad and Kurdistan
  • The campaign to reclaim Mosul could begin as early as this month

Washington (CNN)US officials are urging calm between Turkey and Iraq to keep the flaring tensions between the two key American allies from jeopardizing the fight against ISIS.

The flap over the presence of Turkish troops in northern Iraq, which the government in Baghdad objects to because the forces are there without its permission, could undermine recent gains in the fight against the terror group and disrupt the upcoming effort to retake Mosul.
    "We call on both governments to focus on their common enemy: ISIL," Pentagon spokesman Matthew Allen told CNN, using the government's preferred acronym for the terror group. "It is imperative for all parties over the coming days and weeks to closely coordinate next steps to ensure unity of effort in our counter-ISIL fight."
    A US defense official told CNN that 1,000 Turkish soldiers are stationed in Bashiqa in Nineveh province, northeast of the ISIS held-city of Mosul, the terror group's most important bastion in Iraq.
    The area is close to the ISIS frontlines and Turkish troops recently repelled an ISIS attack on the Turkish installation. The soldiers are there to train Kurdish and Arab fighters as part of an "understanding," in the words of the US defense official, between Ankara and the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.
    Mosul over the decades
    Photos:
    The clock tower of the Dominican Mission Church in Mosul, built in the 1870s, was a gift from Empress Eugenie of France.
    Photos:
    The clock tower of the Dominican Mission Church in Mosul, built in the 1870s, was a gift from Empress Eugenie of France.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    This print of Mosul is from the 1930s, when Iraq was a kingdom occupied by the British.
    Photos:
    This print of Mosul is from the 1930s, when Iraq was a kingdom occupied by the British.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    Among the many activities on the Tigris River in Mosul was wool washing.
    Photos:
    Among the many activities on the Tigris River in Mosul was wool washing.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    The souks or markets of Mosul hummed with activity every day.
    Photos:
    The souks or markets of Mosul hummed with activity every day.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    The famous leaning minaret of Mosul's 12th century Great Mosque of al-Nuri towers in the background of this photo taken in the 1930s.
    Photos:
    The famous leaning minaret of Mosul's 12th century Great Mosque of al-Nuri towers in the background of this photo taken in the 1930s.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    Lady Surma was the sister of the patriarch of the Assyrian Christian church in Mosul and became an ambassador for her people.
    Photos:
    Lady Surma was the sister of the patriarch of the Assyrian Christian church in Mosul and became an ambassador for her people.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    The British writer Agatha Christie arrived at this railway station in Mosul in 1977.
    Photos:
    The British writer Agatha Christie arrived at this railway station in Mosul in 1977.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    Two women look out over the Tigris from the 12th century Bashtabiya Castle, a big part of Mosul's identity. ISIS destroyed the castle last year, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
    Photos:
    Two women look out over the Tigris from the 12th century Bashtabiya Castle, a big part of Mosul's identity. ISIS destroyed the castle last year, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    President Saddam Hussein waves to supporters from the balcony of the mayor's office in Mosul on a trip to see how farmers were faring under international sanctions.
    Photos:
    President Saddam Hussein waves to supporters from the balcony of the mayor's office in Mosul on a trip to see how farmers were faring under international sanctions.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    A boy begs for money in 1996. By then, Iraq was reeling under punishing international sanctions and widespread corruption.
    Photos:
    A boy begs for money in 1996. By then, Iraq was reeling under punishing international sanctions and widespread corruption.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    The mosque of the prophet Yunus (Arabic for Jonah in the Bible) stood on one of the two most prominent mounds of Nineveh's ruins and served at one time as an Assyrian Church. It contained Jonah's tomb and was destroyed by ISIS in 2014.
    Photos:
    The mosque of the prophet Yunus (Arabic for Jonah in the Bible) stood on one of the two most prominent mounds of Nineveh's ruins and served at one time as an Assyrian Church. It contained Jonah's tomb and was destroyed by ISIS in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    In this 2001 photo, a man stands before the Great Mosque's minaret, which leans like the Tower of Pisa and is nicknamed al-Habda or the hunchback.
    Photos:
    In this 2001 photo, a man stands before the Great Mosque's minaret, which leans like the Tower of Pisa and is nicknamed al-Habda or the hunchback.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    Kurds mingle with the crowds in central Mosul in 2002, just a few months before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
    Photos:
    Kurds mingle with the crowds in central Mosul in 2002, just a few months before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    Children at a school in Mosul in 2002. ISIS developed its own curriculum after it took control of the city.
    Photos:
    Children at a school in Mosul in 2002. ISIS developed its own curriculum after it took control of the city.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    Crowds gathered in Mosul in February 2003 to protest U.S. threats of invasion.
    Photos:
    Crowds gathered in Mosul in February 2003 to protest U.S. threats of invasion.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    Kurdish children play on a broken roundabout in Mosul, a month before the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
    Photos:
    Kurdish children play on a broken roundabout in Mosul, a month before the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    A teenage boy tends to a herd of sheep on the outskirts of Mosul in 2003.
    Photos:
    A teenage boy tends to a herd of sheep on the outskirts of Mosul in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    The lake in Saddam Hussein's palace was off limits to Mosul's ordinary citizens until the dictator was toppled in April 2003.
    Photos:
    The lake in Saddam Hussein's palace was off limits to Mosul's ordinary citizens until the dictator was toppled in April 2003.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    The University of Mosul is the second largest in Iraq and boasted a rich tradition of learning. ISIS militants destroyed thousands of books and manuscripts housed at the university and developed a new curriculum.
    Photos:
    The University of Mosul is the second largest in Iraq and boasted a rich tradition of learning. ISIS militants destroyed thousands of books and manuscripts housed at the university and developed a new curriculum.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    Fierce clashes erupted in Mosul in the summer of 2003, and U.S. soldiers found themselves in the midst of urban warfare.
    Photos:
    Fierce clashes erupted in Mosul in the summer of 2003, and U.S. soldiers found themselves in the midst of urban warfare.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    Iraqi police patrolled the city in 2005.
    Photos:
    Iraqi police patrolled the city in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    This children's clothing factory in Mosul was operating after reconstruction efforts in 2007.
    Photos:
    This children's clothing factory in Mosul was operating after reconstruction efforts in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    Moslawis walk past trash strewn about a busy market area in Mosul in 2009.
    Photos:
    Moslawis walk past trash strewn about a busy market area in Mosul in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    Islamic State fighters parade down a main road in a commandeered Iraqi security forces vehicle after the militant group took control of Mosul in June 2014.
    Photos:
    Islamic State fighters parade down a main road in a commandeered Iraqi security forces vehicle after the militant group took control of Mosul in June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    ISIS destroyed ancient Christian shrines and churches like this 13th-century church in the Assyrian town of Telskuf, not far from Mosul in the Nineveh plains.
    Photos:
    ISIS destroyed ancient Christian shrines and churches like this 13th-century church in the Assyrian town of Telskuf, not far from Mosul in the Nineveh plains.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Iraqis displaced from ISIS-controlled towns and villages take shelter at this camp in Qayyarah, a few miles south of Mosul. Aid workers warn an assault on Mosul could trigger an exodus of catastrophic dimensions.
    Photos:
    Iraqis displaced from ISIS-controlled towns and villages take shelter at this camp in Qayyarah, a few miles south of Mosul. Aid workers warn an assault on Mosul could trigger an exodus of catastrophic dimensions.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    While the Turkish government is locked in a decades-long battle with Kurdish separatists in Turkey and considers Kurdish groups in Syria to be terrorists, Turkey enjoys a close economic and political relationship with the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq, a semi-autonomous body that has welcomed the Turkish forces despite Baghdad's opposition.
    Though Baghdad shares the Turkish and Kurdish goal of freeing Mosul from ISIS, it has long been wary of the Kurds and foreign powers exercising too much control and influence in northern Iraq, which could undermine the central government's authority and even increase the potential for secession.
    In the short term, the Turkish presence could exacerbate strains between Baghdad and Kurdistan just as US officials have said that collaboration between them is essential to the Mosul fight.
    The US defense official said that Turkey has recently increased its training efforts in Bashiqa in anticipation of the Mosul offensive. He said that the uptick likely contributed to the latest round of protest from Baghdad.
    It also came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his country couldn't be excluded from the Mosul offensive and the parliament renewed its approval of troops in Iraq and Syria.
    On Tuesday, Iraq's cabinet condemned Erdogan's statement as a blatant interference in Iraqi affairs and an attempt to stir up sedition, after the Iraqi government slammed Turkey for having "poisoned" relations with "futile statements."
    The campaign to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, could begin as early as this month, and it's expected to be tough. Anything that makes the task harder for the US and its allies concerns US officials.
    "We now have all the pieces in place," Brett McGurk, America's special presidential envoy for the fight against ISIS, told reporters at the State Department Friday.
    But US officials acknowledge that creating the 30,000-strong force preparing to recapture Mosul has involved a lot of negotiations, as it comprises a wide array of groups, with the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi army making up the bulk of the force. Iraqi security forces are leading the ground campaign in Iraq, battling ISIS with the backing of US and coalition airstrikes and advisers. The US recently announced the deployment of 600 additional US troops to aid in the city's capture.
    "Getting all of these forces together and arranged ... takes an awful lot of work," McGurk said, pointing to more than 100 meetings over three and a half weeks attended by US officials to develop each group's battle plan.
    "We worked very hard and had very close cooperation with our partners" in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan "to agree on the overall disposition of forces, where everybody will go, what they will do," he added.
    Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Smoke rises from al-Qayyara in the late afternoon light, as ISIS burns crude oil to block visibility from above.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Smoke rises from al-Qayyara in the late afternoon light, as ISIS burns crude oil to block visibility from above.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Refugee camps outside al-Qayyara, Iraq, where people live in hostile conditions, with scorching desert winds and constant heat.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Refugee camps outside al-Qayyara, Iraq, where people live in hostile conditions, with scorching desert winds and constant heat.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Iraqi mother Piswa Treish holds a picture of her son (right) who was killed by ISIS.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Iraqi mother Piswa Treish holds a picture of her son (right) who was killed by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Iraqi forces move towards the al-Qayyara front line -- it's been more than two years since the army was in the area.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    Iraqi forces move towards the al-Qayyara front line -- it's been more than two years since the army was in the area.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    On the banks of the Tigris river, Iraqi forces extended a pontoon bridge to gain access into the al-Qayyara region.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    On the banks of the Tigris river, Iraqi forces extended a pontoon bridge to gain access into the al-Qayyara region.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    The bridge has been a vital access point for forces moving forward, but also allowed people to flee from ISIS across the river.
    Photos: Iraqi forces push towards Mosul as refugees wait for aid
    The bridge has been a vital access point for forces moving forward, but also allowed people to flee from ISIS across the river.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    McGurk said there have been similarly intense negotiations among Iraq's political groups about how to stabilize and govern the diverse city should the military campaign against ISIS in Mosul succeed, including which groups will be allowed to govern and police which parts of the city.
    Nick Heras, a Middle East researcher at the Center for New American Security in Washington, told CNN that the Iraqi-Turkish dispute could pose "a serious challenge" to efforts to stabilize Mosul because it could lead to various factions vying for control amid what many believe would likely be a major refugee crisis.
    Heras added that Baghdad, the Kurds, and Ankara were all vying for influence in Mosul, with the US caught "trying to play referee."
    Heras said that Turkey was training some 4,000 Sunni Arab fighters, many of them former local police or low-level Iraqi army soldiers, as part of an effort to influence the political situation in Mosul following its liberation from ISIS. The government in Baghdad is ruled by a majority Shiite coalition, while the denizens of Mosul are largely Sunni.
    The Iraqi Kurds and Turkish government are allies because "neither believe that Baghdad will have the ability to govern Mosul after ISIS," Heras said, and they want to ensure that the area remains stable rather than give rise to another terrorist or insurgent movement.
    Heras added that Turkey has managed to extend a considerable amount of sway over the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil.
    The US has not taken a firm position on the presence of Turkish troops in Iraq and has declined to rebuke Turkey publicly for its unauthorized troop presence. Despite the risks they pose to the Mosul mission and the integrity of a unified Iraq, the US is working closely with Turkey, its long-time NATO ally, in the ongoing effort to drive ISIS out of the Syria-Turkish border region in northern Syria.
    Addressing the Turkey-Iraq strain, McGurk stressed the importance of maintaining the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq," adding that, "All military activities in Iraq have to be with the full consent and coordination of the government of Iraq."
    The ISIS terror threat
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    McGurk attributed the row over the Turkish presence to "some miscommunication or something" that prevented Turkey from gaining the consent of the Iraqi government for Turkish troops deploying in the north when the units arrived a year ago.
    But McGurk also welcomed the Turkish-trained forces joining the fight against ISIS in Mosul.
    "They have trained a number of local Nineveh fighters and we are prepared to incorporate those fighters into the operation under the Iraqi command," he added.
    Ankara and Baghdad summoned each other's ambassadors Wednesday after escalating rhetoric from both governments. The Foreign Ministry in Baghdad said the Turkish envoy had been called in because of "provocative statements" by Turkey. Iraq has vowed to formally protest the Turkish presence at the UN.
    The US has said the dispute needs to be worked out bilaterally between the two allies.
    "This is an issue for the government of Turkey and the government of Iraq to speak to," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook told reporters Thursday in Washington.
    A US defense official told CNN that the US takes no position on the legality of the Turkish presence in Iraq, with another official adding, "We are monitoring the situation closely."

    CNN's Tim Lister, Hamdi Alkhsali and Isil Sariyuce contributed to this report.