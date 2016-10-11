Trump says WikiLeaks email shows collusion between Clinton, DOJ

Story highlights A hacked email shows a Clinton campaign staffer saying he heard of a court hearing from "DOJ folks"

That hearing was public information and reported on by numerous mainstream media outlets

WikiLeaks is posting thousands of emails hacked from Clinton campaign leader John Podesta

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign is blasting Hillary Clinton Tuesday after WikiLeaks posted a hacked email that purports to show Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon discussing communication with the Justice Department regarding a FOIA lawsuit in 2015.

In an email on May 19, 2015, Fallon advised of upcoming action in a civil lawsuit by Vice News reporter Jason Leopold that resulted in the State Department releasing tens of thousands of Clinton's emails.

"DOJ folks inform me there is a status hearing in this case this morning, so we could have a window into the judge's thinking about this proposed production schedule as quickly as today," Fallon, a former Justice Department spokesman, wrote.

The exchange is included in the third batch of emails that appear to be hacked from Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta and posted by WikiLeaks. The Clinton campaign has never formally verified the authenticity of the emails, the first of which were released Friday. WikiLeaks claims to have 50,000 emails hacked from Podesta and has thus far released roughly 5,300.

