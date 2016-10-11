Trump says WikiLeaks email shows collusion between Clinton, DOJ

Story highlights A hacked email shows a Clinton campaign staffer saying he heard of a court hearing from "DOJ folks"

That hearing was public information and reported on by numerous mainstream media outlets

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Justice Department of feeding information to Hillary Clinton's campaign to "cover up for her crimes."

Trump seized on hacked emails released by Wikileaks that purport to show Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon communicating with the DOJ regarding a FOIA lawsuit in 2015, and said they showed collusion between Clinton and the Obama administration regarding its email investigation.

"The DOJ fed information to the Clinton campaign about the email investigation so that the campaign could be prepared to cover up for her crimes," Trump said, at a rally in Panama City, in Florida's deeply conservative panhandle. "This is collusion and corruption of the highest order and is one more reason I will ask my attorney general ... to appoint a special prosecutor."

"We have to investigate Hillary Clinton and we have to investigate the investigation. This was a disgrace," Trump said, referring to the FBI probe into Clinton's private email server.

The communication between Fallon and the DOJ, revealed by WikiLeaks, only concerned the FOIA lawsuit, and not the investigation into Clinton's email use. There is no evidence DOJ communicated with Fallon on other issues, including its email investigation.