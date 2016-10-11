Maine Gov. Paul LePage: Maybe the country needs Trump to show 'authoritarian power'

Story highlights LePage: Maybe "we need a Donald Trump to show some authoritarian power in our country and bring back the rule of law..."

(CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage stood by Donald Trump in a radio interview on Tuesday, saying that the United States might need someone like the GOP nominee to show "authoritarian power," and dismissing concerns over an audiotape leaked last week that showed Trump describing how he forces himself upon women.

"Sometimes, I wonder that our Constitution is not only broken, but we need a Donald Trump to show some authoritarian power in our country and bring back the rule of law because we've had eight years of a president, he's an autocrat, he just does it on his own, he ignores Congress and every single day, we're slipping into anarchy," LePage said on Maine radio station WVOM.

He also dismissed concerns over an audiotape leaked last week that showed Trump describing how he forces himself upon women.

"And you know, the bottom line. The bottom line is this," LePage said of Trump. "Is he a slimeball? I'd be the first one to say, not a guy ideally I'd want my daughter going after. But I will tell you one thing, as the head of state, is he going to protect our nation and fight the debt or is he going to go after interns? That's the bottom line."

