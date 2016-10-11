(CNN) Donald Trump's sexually aggressive boasts a decade ago were "repugnant" in President Barack Obama's mind, his spokesman said Monday.

The caught-on-tape remarks, which have thrown the Republican Party into tumult, amounted to an endorsement of criminal behavior, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

"The President found the tape as repugnant as most Americans did," Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to a campaign stop in North Carolina. "I think there's been a pretty clear statement by people all along the ideological spectrum that those statements constituted sexual assault."

"That's an observation that we've heard from a wide variety of sources," he said. "That's why many people have concluded those statements are worthy of sharp condemnation."

On Friday, audio of Trump discussing women in lewd and sexually aggressive terms during off-camera banter at a taping of a segment for "Access Hollywood," was obtained and reported by The Washington Post. The fallout was fast and severe: several prominent Republicans dropped their endorsements of Trump, and many called on the candidate to withdraw from the race entirely.

