Obama on Trump tape: 'That's not right'

(CNN) President Barack Obama said the tape of Donald Trump making lewd and sexually aggressive comments was "not right" during his first public statement since its release on Friday.

"You don't have to be a husband or a father to hear what we heard just a few days ago and say, 'that's not right.' You just have to be a decent human being to say that's not right," he said during a campaign event in North Carolina. "And if it makes you mad ... you can do something about it North Carolina!"

Obama reiterated the reasons why he doesn't think Donald Trump is fit to be president of the United States.

"It was true when we heard what he thought about minorities ... Muslims ... made fun of disabled persons or insulted gold star families," he said.

Obama wrapped up his fiery stump speech for Clinton telling the crowd that the choice on the ballot was not just between Clinton and Trump but that "civility," "tolerance," "justice" and "respect for women" were also on the ballot.

