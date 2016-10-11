Story highlights Nancy Pelosi addressed her fellow House Democrats on a call Tuesday

She highlighted Donald Trump's recently revealed lewd and sexually aggressive remarks

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on a conference call Tuesday that if the election were held today, Democrats would regain control of the House of Representatives, according to two Democrats who participated in the call.

Pelosi has publicly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win in November before, and has said recently that she believed the House was also in play. On Tuesday's call she told her House colleagues that she is optimistic, especially with new polls.

But the Democratic leader also noted that the election isn't for another four weeks and they need to continue to work hard because Republican groups will begin pouring additional resources into efforts to support GOP candidates.

Tuesday's call concentrated on the fallout from the video that was released on Friday that showed Donald Trump using sexually aggressive and lewd language about women. Pelosi and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, discussed their strategy in the final stretch of the campaign, sources told CNN.

House Republicans were quick to dismiss Pelosi's latest prediction.

Read More