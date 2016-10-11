Pence chides woman calling for 'revolution' if Clinton wins

Newton, Iowa (CNN)Indiana Gov. Mike Pence dissuaded a female supporter Tuesday from starting a revolution in the wake of a Hillary Clinton victory in a passionate exchange here in Iowa during a town hall.
The woman, who identified herself as Rhonda, expressed concern about voter fraud in the upcoming elections saying that she was scared of the outcomes.
"Our lives depend on this election. Our kids' futures depend on this election and I will tell you just for me, and I don't want this to happen but I will tell you for me personally if Hillary Clinton gets in, I myself, I'm ready for a revolution because we can't have her in," she said emotionally.
Pence shook his head a little, saying: "Don't say that."
He added: "There's a revolution coming on November 8. I promise you."
She pressed him: "What are we going to do to safeguard our votes? Because we've seen how the Democratic Party is just crooked, crooked, crooked."
Pence reminded her that elections are administered at the state level and that if people are concerned about voter fraud, they should volunteer to be a poll watcher.
"I truly do believe it is -- the right to vote is a sacred right that was won and was protected by these men and women in uniform and for our part we defend it by maintaining the integrity of the system," he told the crowd.
The audience was overwhelmingly supportive of the ticket, jumping to their feet on several occasions for standing ovations as Pence shared the vision of his running mate Donald Trump.
One man thanked Pence and his congressman, Rep. Steve King, for standing by Trump in the past few tumultuous days as leaked audio of Trump making lewd and sexually explicit comments about women.
"You and Steve King just got my respect for not bailing out on Trump," said one supporter when offered the microphone..