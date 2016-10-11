Pence chides woman calling for 'revolution' if Clinton wins

Newton, Iowa (CNN) Indiana Gov. Mike Pence dissuaded a female supporter Tuesday from starting a revolution in the wake of a Hillary Clinton victory in a passionate exchange here in Iowa during a town hall.

The woman, who identified herself as Rhonda, expressed concern about voter fraud in the upcoming elections saying that she was scared of the outcomes.

"Our lives depend on this election. Our kids' futures depend on this election and I will tell you just for me, and I don't want this to happen but I will tell you for me personally if Hillary Clinton gets in, I myself, I'm ready for a revolution because we can't have her in," she said emotionally.

Pence shook his head a little, saying: "Don't say that."

He added: "There's a revolution coming on November 8. I promise you."

Read More