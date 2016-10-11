Story highlights Bachmann said House Republicans were "perplexed" by a conference call with Speaker Paul Ryan

Bachmann defended the Trump campaign's decision to invite Bill Clinton's accusers to the second presidential debate

Washington (CNN) Former Republican congresswoman and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann denied Tuesday that GOP in-fighting over Donald Trump had escalated into a full-blown civil war.

Bachmann, who serves on the Trump's campaign's executive advisory board, told CNN Republicans serving in the US House of Representatives were "perplexed" by a conference call led by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, in which he announced he would no longer defend nor campaign for the GOP's presidential nominee.

"I spoke with members yesterday that were on this conference call," Bachmann told CNN's Carol Costello on "Newsroom." "And the members said, to a person, people were in support of Donald Trump and they really were perplexed why Paul even had the conference call in the first place because Donald Trump delivered a masterful performance in the second debate."

Bachmann added, "So I think that this isn't a civil war, as you wrote it. It's really the members in Congress who are saying 'we're not going to fall in line and abandon Donald Trump.'"

Bachmann's comments follow days of turmoil within the Republican Party about how to respond to 2005 footage leaked Friday in which Trump can be overheard making lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women.

