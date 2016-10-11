Mukasey rips Trump threat: 'It would be like a banana republic'

Story highlights Former Bush Attorney General and Clinton critic Michael Mukasey hit Trump for his remark that Clinton "would be in jail" if he were president

Mukasey said Trump's threat "would be like a banana republic"

(CNN) Former Republican Attorney General Michael Mukasey has been one of the most vocal critics of Hillary Clinton over her email use, but he says Donald Trump's threat to possibly jail her "is something that we don't do here."

Mukasey, who served as the nation's top law enforcement officer under President George W. Bush, told the Washington Post in an interview Monday that "it would be like a banana republic" if Trump followed through on his threat at Sunday night's debate.

"Putting political opponents in jail for offenses committed in a political setting, even if they are criminal offenses -- and they very well may be -- is something that we don't do here," Mukasey said.

Mukasey has forcefully criticized Clinton related to her use of a private email server as Secretary of State. He argued that she could have been criminally convicted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in January , titled "Clinton's Emails: A Criminal Charge is Justified."

But Mukasey expressed discomfort with Trump's line of attack during the second presidential debate. While he maintained his belief that there is a legal case against Clinton, he cautioned against using the law to further political ends.

Read More