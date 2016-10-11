McCain: I 'might write in Lindsey Graham' for president

Story highlights Lindsey Graham ran a quixotic and short-lived campaign for the GOP presidential nomination

His friend John McCain said he wanted to write him in

(CNN) Faced with two presidential candidates he considers unacceptable, Sen. John McCain is thinking of throwing his support behind one of his best pals.

"I think I might write in Lindsey Graham," McCain said Monday at a debate against his challenger in the Arizona senate race, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. "He's an old, good friend of mine and a lot of people like him. The fact is I can't, seriously, I cannot vote for either one."

McCain withdrew his support of Donald Trump over the weekend after a recording surfaced in which the Republican presidential nominee can be heard making vulgar comments about women.

But McCain, a former GOP nominee in his own right, has said he also cannot support Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"It's not pleasant for me to renounce the nominee of my party, he won the nomination fair and square," McCain said at the debate. "But this, I have daughters, I have friends, I have so many wonderful people on my staff, they can not be degraded and demeaned in that fashion. And so I believe that ... I had to withdraw my support just as I cannot support Hillary Clinton."

