Iowa Rep. Steve King is not one of those Republicans

(CNN) Don't expect Rep. Steve King to join the growing contingent of Republicans who are abandoning Donald Trump.

"If we're going to move a conservative Republican platform agenda, the best way to do that is with a President Trump," the Iowa Republican told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday on "New Day." "So, I'm sticking with him, and I think that's the best place for conservatives to be."

The Republican Party was thrust into chaos last week following the publication of a recording in which Trump can be heard bragging about kissing and groping women. Dozens of Republicans rescinded their endorsement of Trump, whose poll numbers already appeared to be dipping even before the bombshell dropped.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, the highest-ranking Republican on Capitol Hill, said Monday that he will no longer defend Trump -- although Ryan has not walked back his endorsement.

Trump apologized for the remarks on the tape, which was recorded in 2005, but he has also dismissed them as "locker-room talk."

