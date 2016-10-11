Story highlights "If we win Florida, there is no way my opponent can win," Clinton said

Clinton added that she plans to continue Obama's legacy if elected

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton mistakenly called South Carolina lawmaker Jim Clyburn the highest-ranking African-American in government Tuesday.

The former secretary of state was discussing her plans for job growth and economic development on WMBM's "Tuesday Talk" radio program, when she said: "We need more good jobs with rising wages for more people particularly in communities that have been left behind. I really like the idea of a program that Congressmen Jim Clyburn from South Carolina, the highest ranking African-American in our government has been promoting and I have embraced."

Clyburn is the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, but President Barack Obama is the highest-ranking African-American in government.

"The secretary was referring to the Rep. Clyburn being the highest-ranking African-American in Congress," director of black media for the Clinton campaign Denis Horn later told CNN in a statement.

"We've got to make sure that we do everything to help people be successful who are on the path to success but I want to help the struggling and striving people," Clinton told Bishop Victor Curry.