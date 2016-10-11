Story highlights
- "If we win Florida, there is no way my opponent can win," Clinton said
- Clinton added that she plans to continue Obama's legacy if elected
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton mistakenly called South Carolina lawmaker Jim Clyburn the highest-ranking African-American in government Tuesday.
The former secretary of state was discussing her plans for job growth and economic development on WMBM's "Tuesday Talk" radio program, when she said: "We need more good jobs with rising wages for more people particularly in communities that have been left behind. I really like the idea of a program that Congressmen Jim Clyburn from South Carolina, the highest ranking African-American in our government has been promoting and I have embraced."
Clyburn is the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, but President Barack Obama is the highest-ranking African-American in government.
"The secretary was referring to the Rep. Clyburn being the highest-ranking African-American in Congress," director of black media for the Clinton campaign Denis Horn later told CNN in a statement.
"We've got to make sure that we do everything to help people be successful who are on the path to success but I want to help the struggling and striving people," Clinton told Bishop Victor Curry.