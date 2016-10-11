Breaking News

Clinton mistakenly calls Jim Clyburn 'highest-ranking African-American in our government'

By Eugene Scott, CNN

Updated 3:48 PM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton mistakenly called South Carolina lawmaker Jim Clyburn the highest-ranking African-American in government Tuesday.

The former secretary of state was discussing her plans for job growth and economic development on WMBM's "Tuesday Talk" radio program, when she said: "We need more good jobs with rising wages for more people particularly in communities that have been left behind. I really like the idea of a program that Congressmen Jim Clyburn from South Carolina, the highest ranking African-American in our government has been promoting and I have embraced."
    Clyburn is the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, but President Barack Obama is the highest-ranking African-American in government.
    "The secretary was referring to the Rep. Clyburn being the highest-ranking African-American in Congress," director of black media for the Clinton campaign Denis Horn later told CNN in a statement.
    "We've got to make sure that we do everything to help people be successful who are on the path to success but I want to help the struggling and striving people," Clinton told Bishop Victor Curry.