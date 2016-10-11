Washington (CNN) Conservative political commentator and media personality Glenn Beck said the election of Hillary Clinton as president by refusing to support Donald Trump is "a moral, ethical choice" for Republicans.

The outspoken opponent of the GOP's presidential nominee wrote on Facebook over the weekend that every voter had to decide for themselves what constitutes "a bridge too far," after the release of footage last week in which Trump can be heard making lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women.

He joined a growing chorus of conservative leaders over the weekend who are appealing to Trump to withdraw his candidacy for president, adding that a vote for the businessman was "validating his immorality, lewdness, and depravity."

But Beck said his public stance against Trump did not equate to unfettered support for the Democratic presidential nominee.

"If she is elected, the world does not end," Beck said of Clinton. "Once elected, Hillary can be fought. Her tactics are blatant and juvenile, and battling her by means of political and procedural maneuvering or through the media, through public marches and online articles, all of that will be moral, worthy of man of principal."

He added: "Trump stepping down does not guarantee a Clinton win, but it does guarantee that the Republican party still stands for something, still allows its members to maintain (their) own self-respect and that it still has a future."

Beck's comments come as the GOP continues to grapple with Trump's latest controversy. House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Monday that he would no longer campaign for or defend his standard-bearer.