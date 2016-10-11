Eric Trump: My dad's 2005 'alpha' talk was 'totally unacceptable'

Story highlights Eric Trump: "It was two alpha guys in a thing, and by the way, it is totally unacceptable."

(CNN) Eric Trump on Tuesday chalked up his father's 2005 hot mic comments to "two alpha guys in a thing," but added that the remarks were "totally unacceptable."

Donald Trump is facing widespread condemnation for his comments, caught on hot mic, in which he described forcing himself onto women. Trump released a video statement after the tape surfaced, saying, "I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize."

Appearing on the Dan Caplis Show on 710 KNUS, the younger Trump said, "That conversation, it was locker room banter, I mean, that's really what it was. It was two alpha guys in a thing, and by the way, it is totally unacceptable. He acknowledged that, and he apologized for it. It's two guys by themselves in private at some event going back and forth. My father is a man that has a heart of gold. He truly the greatest father in the world to us."

Earlier in the interview, Trump said his father wasn't perfect and attacked Hillary Clinton for, he said, getting people killed.

"By no means is my father perfect in terms of points. Hey, we all make mistakes, and we all apologize for certain things here and there," he said. "It was two alpha guys in a room talking, and listen, it wasn't right. At the same time she's gotten people killed. She's cost our nation $6 trillion. She's not in this for the right reasons in my opinion."