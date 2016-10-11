Trump trashes Ryan: 'I don't want his support'

Story highlights "I don't want his support," Trump said about Ryan

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me," Trump tweeted

Washington (CNN) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he doesn't "want" or "care" about having House Speaker Paul Ryan's support in an interview in which he repeatedly trashed the House speaker, virtually unprompted.

"I don't want his support," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly about Ryan. "I don't care about his support. What I want to do is I want to win for the people."

His remarks come after the Republican nominee lashed out in a stream of tweets earlier Tuesday, slamming as Ryan effectively cutting him loose and accusing the party leadership of dooming his campaign.

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," Trump tweeted.

