Washington (CNN) Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the "shackles" had been removed from him, freeing the Republican nominee to campaign the way he chooses, following several days where his words and actions have thrown the GOP into chaos.

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," he said.

Trump also called House Speaker Paul Ryan "very weak" and "ineffective" Tuesday, after the Wisconsin Republican announced he'd no longer defend or campaign for the GOP presidential nominee.

"Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty," Trump tweeted.

"Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support," he also tweeted.

