Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is launching a kamikaze mission -- fracturing his own party four weeks before Election Day.

The GOP nominee is lashing out in a stream of tweets boiling with rage and resentment, slamming House Speaker Paul Ryan for effectively cutting him loose and accusing the party leadership of dooming his campaign. It's a meltdown unprecedented by a presidential nominee this late in the year.

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," Trump said in a tweet that raised the prospect of a full on civil war in the Republican Party. Such a battle would pit his loyal supporters against the rest of the GOP, including vulnerable lawmakers running for re-election that could threaten the party's hold on Congress.

Trump's outbursts come with his national polls tanking and his route to the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House closing fast.

It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

Trump also called Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican, "very weak" and "ineffective" -- an attack that comes the day after after Ryan told House colleagues he'd no longer defend or campaign for the GOP presidential nominee.

