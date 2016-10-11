Breaking News

Trump denies getting in Clinton's space at debate

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 10:33 PM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The scorched-earth presidential debate in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The scorched-earth presidential debate in 2 minutes 02:03

Panama City, Florida (CNN)Donald Trump on Tuesday denied trying to intimidate Hillary Clinton during their debate Sunday night by encroaching into her space on stage.

Trump, in a humorous riff at a rally in Panama City, Florida, slammed the media for writing that he tried to get too close to the Democratic nominee.
"Did you see what she said, that I entered her space? This is a liar. I am standing at my podium, I have got my chair and Crooked Hillary Clinton walks across the stage right in front of me," Trump said.
    Trump said that he had paid heed to Clinton's former Senate election rival Rick Lazio who got to close to the former first lady in a debate in 2000 and was heavily criticized.
    "Years ago, someone came in and talked to her, the poor guy Lazio, so I said, I am not getting near this woman at all, no interest, I have no interest," Trump quipped.
    Read More
    The GOP nominee also said he was looked forward to his third and final debate clash with Clinton next week in Las Vegas.
    "That will be fun," he said.