Trump targets Clinton's health in new ad

The video contains footage from the Democratic nominee's fainting spell last month

(CNN) A new television ad from Donald Trump's campaign raises questions about Hillary Clinton's health, once again elevating fringe conspiracy theories to the forefront of the presidential race.

The ad, which is titled " Dangerous ," uses footage of Clinton's fainting episode at a 9/11 anniversary event last month, along with a brief clip of the former secretary of state coughing and a photo of her being assisted up the stairs, to cast doubt on her fitness for office.

"Hillary Clinton doesn't have the fortitude, strength or stamina to lead in our world," the narrator says in the ad, as foreboding music plays in the background.

CNN has reached out to the Clinton campaign for comment and not yet received a response.

The Trump campaign said the ad will "air nationally and will be heavily rotated into battleground states." The campaign has reserved $34.7 million in advertisements between Tuesday and Election Day, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar Media/CMAG.

