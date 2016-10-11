Story highlights The total has been steadily rising in recent weeks

It would be extremely difficult for hackers to affect the presidential vote

Washington (CNN) More states and local election boards have asked the Department of Homeland Security to help with cybersecurity, the department announced Monday night.

The total, which has been steadily rising in recent weeks, has reached 33 state and 11 county or local election agencies, DHS said.

More than two dozen states were known to have requested help before the updated tally.

DHS has been urging states to take advantage of its resources, which include scanning systems for vulnerabilities and recommendations for improving cybersecurity on election and voter registration systems.

The update from Secretary Jeh Johnson warned those on the fence to make a decision.

