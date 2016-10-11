Story highlights Chris Christie participated in an interview with WFAN Radio in New York

Washington (CNN) New Jersey governor and Donald Trump transition chief Chris Christie said Tuesday he would not defend the Republican presidential nominee's 2005 lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women, but said "at this point" he supported the Republican nominee's bid for the presidency.

"On the video itself, let's be really clear it is completely indefensible and I won't defend it and haven't defended it," Christie said during an interview with WFAN Radio in New York. "That kind of talk and conversation, even in private, is just unacceptable and so I made that very clear to Donald on Friday, when this first came out, and urged him to be contrite and apologetic because that's what he needs to be."

Christie condemned the comments the real estate mogul made during a taping for "Access Hollywood" a decade ago and said he was disappointed with the Trump campaign's initial response to their leak last week.

"I was there when he found out about it and there's no question in my mind he's embarrassed by it," Christie said. "But I think that he should have been much more direct and much more focused on saying, just saying 'I'm sorry and only I'm sorry and that's what I would have done.'"

Christie, who was notably absent at the second presidential debate Sunday, conceded that the video may have turned off undecided voters but said he still stood behind Trump.

